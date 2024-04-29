On April 29, 2024, Sharat Sharan, President and Chief Executive Officer, 10% Owner of ON24 Inc (ONTF, Financial), sold 21,465 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing.

ON24 Inc operates as a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences. The company's platform is designed to provide users with a scalable way to engage audiences, collect data, and drive revenue.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 324,954 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at ON24 Inc, where there have been 42 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of ON24 Inc were trading at $6.73 on the day of the transaction. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $285.046 million.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of ON24 Inc is estimated at $8.43 per share, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

