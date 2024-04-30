Q1 2024 Viant Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



(Operator Instructions) Well, hello, everyone, and welcome to Viant Technology's first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. My name is Kelsey, and I will be your operator today. Before I turn the webinar over to the Viant leadership team, I'd like to go over just a few housekeeping notes for the program.



As a reminder, today's webinar is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) We thank you all for your attendance today, and I will now turn the webinar over to Nicole Kunzman with The Blueshirt Group.



Nicole, over to you.



Nicole Kunzman - The Blueshirt Group - Investor Relations



Thank you, Kelsey. Good afternoon and welcome to Viant Technology's first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. On the call today are Tim Vanderhook, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Chris Vanderhook, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer; and Larry Madden, Chief Financial Officer.



I'd like to remind you that we will make forward-looking statements on our call today, including but not limited to our guidance for Q2 and our platform development