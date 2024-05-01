On May 1, 2024, Michael Stock, Chief Financial Officer of Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT, Financial), sold 20,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 123,010 shares and has not made any purchases.

Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT, Financial) specializes in providing hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America.

The shares were sold at a price of $21.83, valuing the transaction at approximately $436,600. Following this sale, the insider's direct ownership in the company stands at undisclosed shares.

The company's market cap is currently $3.5 billion. Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT, Financial) has a price-earnings ratio of 7.68, which is below both the industry median of 11.135 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the stock is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

The insider transaction history for Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT, Financial) shows no insider buys in the past year, with a total of 36 insider sells recorded during the same period.

This recent sale by the CFO continues the trend of insider selling at Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT, Financial), which may be of interest to current and potential investors.

