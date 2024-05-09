Value-focused investors are always on the lookout for stocks that seem undervalued compared to their intrinsic value. Paramount Global (PARA, Financial), with its current stock price of $12.26 and a recent daily gain of 7.59%, appears to be a candidate for such an investment. The stock's fair valuation, according to the GF Value, is estimated at $22.21. This suggests that Paramount Global might be trading at a significant discount. However, the situation might not be as straightforward as it seems.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure that represents the intrinsic value of a stock, derived from GuruFocus's proprietary method. This valuation is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio, and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes. While a stock priced below its GF Value might indicate a potential investment opportunity, it is crucial to delve deeper to understand the full picture.

Deciphering the Altman Z-Score

Before considering an investment in Paramount Global, it is imperative to analyze its financial health indicators, such as the Altman Z-score. This score, developed by Professor Edward I. Altman in 1968, predicts the likelihood of a company facing bankruptcy in the near future. A score below 1.8 indicates a high risk of financial distress. Paramount Global's current Altman Z-score stands worryingly low at 1.19, signaling potential financial troubles ahead.

Exploring Paramount Global's Business Model

Paramount Global operates through three main segments: TV media, filmed entertainment, and direct to consumer platforms. This includes renowned networks and studios such as CBS, Paramount Pictures, and the streaming service Paramount+. Despite this impressive portfolio, the financial metrics tell a different story. The company's operating margin and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) are notably low at 1.48% and 0.64% respectively, which are concerning figures for potential investors.

Financial Performance and Risks

Further analysis of Paramount Global's financial ratios sheds light on its operational challenges. The Retained Earnings to Total Assets ratio, which helps gauge a company's ability to reinvest profits or manage debt, shows a fluctuating trend with recent declines. This is a red flag as it reflects the company's deteriorating capability to fund its operations or reduce liabilities internally.

Moreover, the EBIT to Total Assets ratio, a key indicator of operational efficiency, has been decreasing over the past years. Specifically, the ratio dropped from 0.10 in 2022 to a mere 0.01 in 2024. This decline suggests that Paramount Global is struggling to utilize its assets effectively to generate operational profits, further impacting its financial stability and increasing the risk for investors.

Conclusion: A Closer Look Before Leaping

While the low stock price of Paramount Global relative to its GF Value might tempt value investors, the underlying financial health portrayed by the Altman Z-score and other financial metrics suggests caution. The potential for higher returns exists, but so does the risk of significant losses. Investors should consider this a possible value trap and perform thorough due diligence or consult financial advisories before making any investment decisions.

For those interested in finding more secure investment opportunities, exploring stocks with high Altman Z-scores through the Walter Schloss Screen on GuruFocus may be a prudent strategy.

