Q1 2024 ESAB Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the ESAB Corporation's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Mark Barbalato, ESAB's President of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.



Mark Barbalato - The ESAB Group, Inc. - VP of IR



Thanks, operator. Welcome to ESAB's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. This morning, I'm joined by our President and CEO, Shyam Kambeyanda; and CFO, Kevin Johnson. Please keep in mind that some of the statements we are making are forward-looking and are subject to risks, including those set forth in our SEC filings in today's earnings release. Actual results may differ, and we do not assume any obligation or intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.



With respect to any non-GAAP financial measures mentioned during the call today, the accompanying reconciliation information related to those measures can be found in our earnings press release and today's slide presentation.



With that, I'd like to turn the call over to our President and