May 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Orion platform first quarter 2024 financial results conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. If you should require operator assistance during the conference, please press star zero on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Vice President of Capital Markets and Investor Relations. Thank you, Bill, you may begin.



Phil McPherson - Riot Platforms Inc - Vice President of Capital Markets & Investor Relations



Thank you, Devin, and good morning and welcome to Wright platform's First Quarter 2024 earnings call. My name is Phil McPherson, and joining me on today's call are Jason Les, CEO. Holland, the CFO, and Jason Chang, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy on the right investor relations website. You can find our first quarter 2024 earnings press release and earnings presentation, which are intended to supplement today's