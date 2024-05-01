Q1 2024 Vita Coco Company Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Vital Coco Company's first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. My name is Steven. I'll be coordinating your call today. Following prepared remarks, we'll open the call to your questions with instructions to be given at that time. I'd now like to hand the call over to John Mills with ICR.



John Mills - Integrated Corporate Relations - IR



Thank you and welcome to the Vita Coco Company first-quarter 2024 earnings results conference call. Today's call is being recorded. With us are Mr. Mike Kirban, Executive Chairman; Martin Roper, Chief Executive Officer; and Cory Baker, Chief Financial Officer. By now, everyone should have access to the company's first-quarter earnings release issued earlier today. This information is available on the Investor Relations section of the Vita Coco company's website at investors.thevitacococompany.com.



Also on the website, there is an accompanying presentation of our commercial and financial performance results. Certain comments made on the call include forward-looking statements, which are subject