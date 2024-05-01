May 01, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Joe, and I will be your operator. (Operator Instructions) As a remainder to all participants, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Sarah Inman. Ms. Inman, please proceed.
Sarah Inman -
Thank you, Joe, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us for our first quarter 2024 earnings and business update call. I'm joined today by Harry Sommer, President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; and Mark Kempa, Executive Vice President and CFO. As a reminder, this conference call is being simultaneously webcast on the company's Investor Relations website at www.nclhltd.com/investors. Throughout the call, we will refer to a slide presentation that can be found on our Investor Relations website.
Both the conference call and presentation will be available for replay for 30 days following today's call. Before we
