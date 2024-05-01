Q1 2024 Avista Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT

Stacey Wenz - Avista Corp - Investor Relations Manager



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Avista's first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Our earnings and first-quarter Form 10-Q were released pre-market this morning. You can find both on our website.



Joining me this morning are Avista's Corp.'s CEO, Dennis Vermillion; President and COO, Heather Rosentrater; Senior Vice President, CFO, Treasurer, and Regulatory Affairs Officer, Kevin Christie; and Vice President, Controller, and Principal Accounting Officer, Ryan Krasselt.



Today, we will make certain statements that are forward looking. These involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties which are subject to change. Various factors could cause