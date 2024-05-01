Q1 2024 Park Hotels & Resorts Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Park Hotels and Resorts Inc. First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. Ian Weissman, Senior VP, Corporate Strategy. Thank you, Mr. Weissman, you may begin.



Ian C. Weissman - Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. - SVP of Corporate Strategy



Thank you, operator, and welcome everyone, to the Park Hotels & Resorts First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that many of the comments made today are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. As described in our filings with the SEC, these statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause future results to differ from those expressed and we are not obligated to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Please refer to the