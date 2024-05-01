Q1 2024 Mister Car Wash Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Speaking from management on today's call are John Lai, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Jed Gold, Chief Financial Officer.



As a reminder, comments made on today's call may include forward-looking statements, which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially