Q1 2024 FAT Brands Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the FAT Brands first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen only mode. Please note that this conference is being recorded today, May 1, 2024.



On the call from FAT Brands are the Chairman of the Board, Andy Wiederhorn; and Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Ken Kuick.



This afternoon, the company made its first-quarter 2024 financial results publicly available. Please refer to the earnings release and earnings supplement, both which are available in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.fatbrands.com.



Each contain additional details about the first quarter. But before we begin, I must remind everyone that part of the discussion today will be including forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and therefore, undue reliance should not be placed upon them. Actual results may differ