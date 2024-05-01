May 01, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Nilfisk Corporation's First Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Currently, all participants are in a listen only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question and answer session. As a reminder, today's program will be recorded.



And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Charlie Anderson, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy. Please go ahead, sir.



Charlie Anderson - Enovix Corp - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy



Thank you, hello, everyone, and welcome to Noble Corporation's First Quarter 2024 financial results conference call. With us today are President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Raj delivery, Chief Financial Officer for Oman and Chief Operating Officer, RJ Marazzi, Rajan Ferran will provide an overview and then we'll take your questions after the Q&A session will conclude our call.



Before we continue, let me kindly remind you that we released our first quarter 2024 shareholder letter