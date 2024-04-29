On April 29, 2024, Carlos Sepulveda, Director at Triumph Financial Inc (TFIN, Financial), executed a sale of 16,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Triumph Financial Inc operates as a financial holding company, providing banking and commercial finance products and services to businesses in the United States. The company's offerings include factoring, commercial finance, and retail banking among other financial services.

The shares were sold at a price of $71.12, valuing the transaction at approximately $1,137,920. This sale has adjusted the insider's holdings to a lower number of shares in Triumph Financial Inc, following a year where the insider has sold a total of 51,000 shares and purchased 20,633 shares.

The market cap of Triumph Financial Inc stands at $1.68 billion, with the stock price having a price-earnings ratio of 54.96, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 9.41.

According to the GF Value, the stock is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates.

The insider transaction history for Triumph Financial Inc shows a balanced activity over the past year, with 9 insider buys and 10 insider sells.

This recent transaction by the insider might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and stock valuation.

