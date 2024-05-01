Q1 2024 Emergent BioSolutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone. I'm the operator for today's call. Thank you for joining today as Emergent discusses their operational and financial results for the first quarter of 2024. As is customary, today's call is open to all participants and the call is being recorded and is copyrighted by Emergent BioSolutions. In addition to today's press release, there is a series of slides accompanying this webcast available to all webcast participants.



Turning to slide 3. During today's call, Emergent may projections and other forward-looking statements related to their business, future events, their prospects or future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on their current intentions, belief and expectations regarding future events.



Any forward-looking statements speaks only as of the date of this conference call and except as required by law. Emergent does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances. Investors should consider this cautionary statement as well as the risk factors identified in emerges periodic