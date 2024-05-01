On May 1, 2024, Thomas Krummel, Director at California Water Service Group (CWT, Financial), executed a sale of 2,220 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,105 shares and has not made any purchases.

California Water Service Group (CWT, Financial) is a utility company that provides water service to approximately two million people in California and other areas of the United States. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water.

As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of California Water Service Group were priced at $50, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $2.88 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 19.85, which is above the industry median of 14.865.

The stock's valuation according to GF Value is set at $59.57, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and seven insider sells at California Water Service Group, reflecting a trend of insider selling.

This recent sale by Director Thomas Krummel continues the trend of insider selling at the company, providing investors with insights into the insider's activities and potential perspectives on the stock's valuation.

