On April 30, 2024, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL of Southern Copper Corp (SCCO, Financial) sold 3,600 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. This transaction was executed in a single batch at a price of $118.36 per share, totaling approximately $426,096.

Southern Copper Corp, primarily engaged in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile, is one of the largest integrated copper producers in the world. The company's operations include open-pit and underground mines, mills, smelters, refineries, and other processing facilities.

Over the past year, the insider, PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL, has sold a total of 10,797 shares of Southern Copper Corp and has not made any purchases. This recent sale follows a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 20 insider sells and no insider buys.

As of the latest transaction, Southern Copper Corp has a market cap of approximately $89.04 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 37.88, significantly higher than both the industry median and its historical median.

The GF Value of Southern Copper Corp is estimated at $69.00, indicating that the stock is currently Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.72.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation alignment.

