On April 29, 2024, Steven Chapman, CEO and President of Natera Inc (NTRA, Financial), sold 4,084 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on April 29, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing.

Natera Inc specializes in genetic testing and diagnostics with a focus on prenatal, oncological, and organ health tests. The company aims to provide detailed genetic information that can guide health decisions and improve patient outcomes.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 194,487 shares of Natera Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend where there have been 83 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Natera Inc were priced at $93.14 on the day of the sale. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $11.51 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Natera Inc is estimated at $65.60 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.42. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

