Release Date: May 01, 2024

Positive Points

Record first quarter adjusted EBITDA of $259 million, a 22% increase year-over-year, demonstrating strong operational execution.

Net sales increased by 1% year-over-year to $1.3 billion, with a positive price mix contributing to revenue growth.

Significant improvement in profitability across both segments, particularly in Light Vehicle and Industrial end markets.

Successful strategic initiatives such as the acquisition of André Koch, which is integrating well and contributing to growth.

Announced a new $700 million share repurchase program, reflecting confidence in the company's financial strength and commitment to shareholder value.

Negative Points

Commercial Vehicle net sales declined by 4% year-over-year due to a slowdown in North America Class 8 production.

Industrial net sales decreased by 6% year-over-year, impacted by soft construction activity in North America and EMEA.

The company incurred a $55 million pretax charge related to employee severance and exit costs as part of the 2024 transformation initiative.

Some pressure from temporary supply issues affecting raw materials such as propylene in North America and butyl acetate in Europe.

Despite overall growth, the company faces challenges in certain segments like Industrial, where strategic deselection of low-margin categories is necessary for profitability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: On guidance, does the change reflect the restructuring benefit and any additional raw material deflation?

A: Carl D. Anderson, Senior VP & CFO of Axalta, confirmed that the guidance adjustment includes about $10 million of benefits related to the restructuring program announced in February. He also mentioned that the company plans for mid-single-digit percent lower year-over-year raw material costs, heavily weighted to the first half of the year.

Q: Can you discuss your expectation for volume trends in Refinish?

A: Chrishan Anthon Sebastian Villavarayan, CEO, President & Director of Axalta, highlighted the company's focus on four strategic initiatives, including significant body shop wins and expansion in adjacent spaces like aerosols and bedliners. He emphasized the successful integration of the AndrÃ© Koch acquisition and its contribution to the company's growth.

Q: How is the procurement team achieving 11% unit variable cost reduction, and how does this impact raw material expectations for the full year?

A: CEO Chrishan Anthon Sebastian Villavarayan explained that the procurement team's performance, which began showing benefits in Q3 of the previous year, is expected to continue into Q2 before normalizing in the second half of the year. The team focused on securing better and longer-term contracts to manage volatility and improve responsiveness.

Q: Do you expect to repay more debt before year-end, and how will free cash flow be allocated?

A: CFO Carl D. Anderson indicated that with a leverage ratio expected to be below 2.5x by year-end, no further debt repayment is necessary within the current financial strategy. He mentioned the initiation of a $700 million share repurchase program, signaling a shift towards returning value to shareholders.

Q: Can you provide insights into the $75 million of restructuring savings? Where will these savings come from?

A: CEO Chrishan Anthon Sebastian Villavarayan described the restructuring as part of an effort to streamline operations and reduce the corporate footprint, with about two-thirds of the savings expected from SG&A reductions and one-third from manufacturing and capacity adjustments.

Q: How are nontraditional Refinish products like aerosols and bedliners performing, and what are the growth expectations for these products?

A: CEO Chrishan Anthon Sebastian Villavarayan noted that these products represent a significant growth opportunity within the Refinish market, which is estimated at around $7 billion. The company sees potential to expand its presence and offerings in these adjacent categories.

