Release Date: May 01, 2024

Positive Points

Cencora Inc reported strong financial performance with an 8% revenue growth and a 9% adjusted EPS growth in the second quarter.

The company's leadership in specialty pharmaceuticals and solid utilization trends contributed positively to its financial outcomes.

Cencora Inc's multinational distribution footprint and global platform of commercialization services strengthen its role as a trusted partner in the pharmaceutical supply chain.

Investments in technology and infrastructure have enabled Cencora Inc to offer value-added, data-informed solutions that drive innovation and differentiation in the healthcare sector.

The company's commitment to sustainability was recognized as it was listed on Newsweek's inaugural list of America's Greenest Companies.

Negative Points

The company faces challenges from manufacturer price reductions in certain product classes, impacting revenue growth.

Cencora Inc experienced a moderated growth rate in GLP-1 products due to supply constraints, affecting its revenue projections.

Operational disruptions in the healthcare industry, such as the Change Healthcare outage, created significant challenges for Cencora Inc's customers.

The competitive environment remains intense, with ongoing pressures from other major players in the pharmaceutical distribution and healthcare solutions market.

Regulatory complexities continue to pose challenges, requiring constant vigilance and adaptation to ensure compliance and operational efficiency.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you talk about the succession plan and how that came about?

A: Steven H. Collis, Chairman, President & CEO of Cencora, Inc., explained that the Board has been focused on ensuring key executives have the right development opportunities. The importance of an internal candidate was emphasized due to the complex nature of the business and the need for deep knowledge of the company's operations and culture. Bob Mauch, the incoming CEO, has shown exemplary leadership qualities and has a deep understanding of the business, making him a suitable successor.

Q: I wanted to focus on the margin improvement. Can you give us more color on the key drivers?

A: James F. Cleary, Executive VP & CFO of Cencora, Inc., noted that margin improvements were driven by WAC reductions, particularly with insulin, which lowered revenue growth but improved gross profit margin. Additionally, the growth of GLP-1 products, although less than expected, and contributions from COVID vaccines also positively impacted the gross profit percentage. The company has also been focusing on managing operating expenses, which has helped drive operating income growth.

Q: How should we start to think about the Inflation Reduction Act and how that could impact Cencora?

A: Steven H. Collis discussed the potential impacts of the Inflation Reduction Act, noting that it is hard to see any direct impact on Cencora in the short to medium term. He emphasized the importance of innovation in the pharmaceutical industry in the U.S. and expressed concerns about policies that could stifle innovation. He also mentioned the possibility of manufacturers adopting changes in policies due to the act.

Q: Given some of the GLP-1 accessibility issues, should we assume that GLP-1 revenue tailwinds are going more on this 1 to 2-point contribution range?

A: James F. Cleary addressed concerns about GLP-1 growth, noting that while GLP-1 products are a driver of top-line growth, they are minimally profitable. He expressed confidence that GLP-1s would continue to drive revenue growth, although the growth rate in the quarter was less than expected due to supply constraints.

Q: Can you provide more detail on the year-over-year growth as you step down in the second half, and how the efficiency plan impacts that growth rate?

A: James F. Cleary explained that the updated operating income guidance reflects strong first-half performance and continued growth in the second half. The difference in growth rates between the halves is largely due to COVID vaccine seasonality and the lapping of expense efficiency initiatives implemented last year. He emphasized the company's focus on managing operating expenses and the expected continued strength of specialty and solid utilization trends.

Q: What are your views on the competitive environment at large, given some volatility at the pharmacy and new leadership considerations?

A: Steven H. Collis shared his views on the competitive environment, stating that the industry's value proposition remains strong despite challenges. He highlighted the importance of staying close to customers and the stability provided by long-term contracts with major clients like Walgreens. Collis expressed confidence in the enduring value proposition of the industry and the company's strategic positioning.

