Release Date: May 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG, Financial) has a strong market position in industries with large and attractive addressable markets, providing a solid foundation for growth.

The company has successfully amended its revolving credit facility, increasing its leverage ratio to provide additional liquidity and flexibility during challenging times.

Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) is actively executing a restructuring plan aimed at optimizing its manufacturing and distribution footprint, which is on track to be completed by the end of 2025.

The company continues to drive operational excellence and efficiency improvements across its business segments, which are expected to enhance margin performance.

Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) is investing in key focus areas such as Bedding, Automotive, and Geo Components, which are expected to drive future growth and product synergies.

Negative Points

The Bedding Products segment faces significant challenges due to low demand, overcapacity, and increased competition from finished mattress imports, impacting the domestic innerspring mattress market.

The decision to reduce the quarterly dividend to $0.05 per share reflects financial pressures and the need to free up capital, which may concern investors looking for steady income.

Specialty Foam remains a significant drag on company profits, with ongoing low demand and financial constraints in the market.

The company's first quarter 2024 results showed a decline in sales and EBIT, primarily due to volume declines in residential end markets and raw material-related selling price decreases.

Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) faces an uncertain macroeconomic environment, with ongoing challenges in residential end markets that continue to pressure earnings and affect consumer spending on durable products.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more perspective on how the board arrived at the decision to reduce the dividend to $0.05? What does this imply for the future earnings of Leggett?

A: J. Mitchell Dolloff, CEO, President & Director, explained that the decision to reduce the dividend was taken very seriously, considering various options and their impacts on the business. The reduction to $0.05 allows the company to deleverage its balance sheet, continue investing in the business, and maintain flexibility for future portfolio refinements. The company remains committed to returning capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, balancing this with the need to invest in growth.

Q: Is the plan to continue to raise the dividend from here, or should we expect it to stay at $0.20 for a while?

A: J. Mitchell Dolloff indicated that as the company moves closer to its leverage target, it will continue to evaluate the situation. The focus will likely shift from a dividend-only approach to a more flexible approach between share repurchases and dividends.

Q: Has anything surprised you or been different as you've gotten deeper into the restructuring process?

A: J. Tyson Hagale, Executive VP & President of Bedding Products, noted that the restructuring is on track, both in timing and financial estimates. The process is a heavy lift with a lot of activity, but it also continues to uncover additional opportunities for cost improvement, which boosts confidence in improving the long-term margin profile.

Q: What is driving the gap between the industry's estimated consumption down high single digits and innerspring foam volume down 15%?

A: J. Tyson Hagale explained that the gap is not due to walking away from any business in Q1. The primary issues are struggles around volume in open coiling grids due to product and consumer preference shifts and extreme price competition in lower-end commodity pockets.

Q: Are you thinking about getting to 2x net leverage before contemplating acquisitions or share repurchases, or will you be opportunistic?

A: J. Mitchell Dolloff and Benjamin M. Burns, Executive VP & CFO, clarified that while the 2x leverage target is a long-term goal, the company will be opportunistic and flexible. They plan to maintain investment-grade credit ratings but will also consider small bolt-on acquisitions and other growth opportunities as they arise.

Q: Has the level of U.S. domestic competition in springs also intensified in recent years?

A: J. Tyson Hagale acknowledged that there has been an increase in domestic competition, particularly during the pandemic and as a result of the antidumping cases which led to reshoring of mattress production in the U.S.

Q: Can you discuss the focus on administrative costs and the opportunity there?

A: Benjamin M. Burns mentioned that the company is in the early stages of evaluating opportunities to streamline processes, eliminate duplicate activities, and optimize IT systems to reduce costs. This evaluation is part of their broader effort to improve operational efficiency.

