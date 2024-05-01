Release Date: May 01, 2024

Positive Points

IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX, Financial) reported a solid 7% organic revenue growth in Q1, driven by strong performance in CAG Diagnostic recurring revenues and veterinary software.

Profit delivery was robust, supported by gross margin gains, with EPS increasing by 10% as reported and 9% on a comparable basis.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) saw an 8% increase in global premium instrument placements, indicating strong execution and market demand.

The company achieved 11% organic growth in its Water business, showcasing diversification and strength beyond its core veterinary segments.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) maintained a strong balance sheet with healthy leverage ratios, allowing for continued strategic investments and share repurchases.

Negative Points

Severe weather in the U.S. during January negatively impacted overall organic revenue growth by approximately 0.5% to 1%, adding pressure to U.S. clinical visit growth levels.

The company noted a 3% organic growth decline in its Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD) segment, primarily due to reduced demand in the Asia Pacific region.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) adjusted the high end of its full-year organic growth outlook due to ongoing staffing challenges at veterinary clinics and broader macroeconomic pressures affecting consumer behavior.

Foreign exchange fluctuations posed challenges, necessitating adjustments in financial outlook and impacting EPS growth projections.

Despite strong financial performance, U.S. CAG Diagnostic recurring revenue growth was slightly below expectations due to softer clinical visit trends, influenced by staffing issues and potential macroeconomic impacts on consumer spending.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the impact of capacity challenges and macro factors on visit trends, and the difference between corporate and private practices?

A: Brian P. McKeon, CFO, Executive VP & Treasurer, noted that U.S. clinical visits were softer than expected, down about 1.5% from the previous year, which is more of a U.S.-specific issue. Internationally, the volume growth is progressing well. Jonathan J. Mazelsky, President, CEO & Director, added that pet owners prioritize spending on pet healthcare and that veterinary practices remain optimistic and continue to invest in their practices despite staffing challenges and potential macroeconomic pressures.

Q: How do you see the traffic trends changing over the balance of the year?

A: Brian P. McKeon mentioned that for Q2, they are assuming clinical visit trends similar to the end of Q1, which is a 1.5% decline. The company expects a flattening of U.S. clinical visit trends in the second half of the year. Jonathan J. Mazelsky highlighted that diagnostic revenue growth rates remain strong, indicating ongoing investment in technology and software by veterinary practices.

Q: Can you discuss the gross margin strength and expectations for the rest of the year?

A: Brian P. McKeon explained that the gross margin performance in Q1 was strong due to alleviating pandemic supply chain impacts, which may not be as significant throughout the year. However, the company maintains a solid outlook for operating margin gains for the year.

Q: With the ongoing decline in vet visits, what other levers could IDEXX pull to maintain performance?

A: Jonathan J. Mazelsky emphasized IDEXX's strong innovation agenda and commercial execution as key drivers. He mentioned the upcoming launch of the inVue Dx Cellular Analyzer and the continued international expansion as factors that will support business growth despite challenges in vet visit numbers.

Q: How does the competitive landscape look, and are there opportunities for market share gains?

A: Jonathan J. Mazelsky noted that the competitive landscape remains strong globally. IDEXX focuses on supporting customers with integrated solutions across diagnostics and software, which differentiates them from competitors. He also highlighted the strong interest from new veterinary practices in IDEXX's solutions.

Q: What are the assumptions for the full year regarding vet visits and the impact of macro headwinds?

A: Jonathan J. Mazelsky responded that staffing challenges have largely stabilized and practices are investing more in technology to improve productivity. He reiterated the company's focus on supporting practices through these challenges with technology and solutions that save time and enhance practice efficiency.

