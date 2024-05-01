Release Date: May 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

United Therapeutics Corp reported a record revenue of $678 million in Q1 2024, marking a 34% growth from the first quarter of 2023.

The company has successfully launched a $1 billion accelerated share repurchase program, reflecting strong financial health and commitment to shareholder value.

United Therapeutics Corp is experiencing robust growth in its foundational products, particularly Tyvaso DPI, which is leading as the #1 prescribed prostacyclin treatment in the U.S.

The company is making significant advancements in organ manufacturing, including the successful transplantation of manufactured organs and the commencement of a clinical trial for a Xeno liver assistance product.

United Therapeutics Corp is actively expanding its clinical trial portfolio with multiple Phase III trials underway, potentially doubling the number of patients they can help in the future.

Negative Points

There are uncertainties and risks associated with the forward-looking statements regarding future events which could cause actual results to differ materially.

The company faces challenges in aligning shareholder perspectives with its capital allocation strategy, particularly concerning its long-term organ manufacturing goals.

Insider selling activities could raise concerns among investors, despite explanations provided by the CEO regarding the nature of these sales.

The competition in the market is intensifying, which could impact the company's market share and revenue growth from key products like Tyvaso.

Regulatory and clinical trial outcomes are uncertain, and any negative results or delays could significantly impact the company's product pipeline and future growth prospects.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are you seeing now with respect to breadth of prescribing for Tyvaso in ILD? Can you provide the percentage of Remodulin patients that are now on the Remunity pump?

A: Michael I. Benkowitz, President & COO of United Therapeutics, noted continued growth in both breadth and depth of prescribing for Tyvaso in ILD, attributed to efforts over the last couple of years and the expanded sales force. He mentioned that the majority of Remodulin patients are now on the Remunity pump, with only a few hundred yet to be transitioned.

Q: What are your field reps hearing from physicians about the sotatercept approval and launch? What's your outlook on the future in terms of combined use of Tyvaso with sotatercept?

A: Michael I. Benkowitz explained that the launch of sotatercept has been relatively quiet, with expectations that it will be used in combination with prostacyclin therapy. He emphasized that sotatercept is seen as complementary to existing treatments, not a replacement.

Q: For Xenotransplantation, how do you decide which and how many genes are modified? How confident are you that your level and selection of gene modification is the most appropriate approach?

A: Dr. Leigh Peterson, EVP of Product Development & Xenotransplantation, explained that United Therapeutics is developing multiple organ options with different genetic modifications to provide various options for patients and enhance supply availability. Clinical studies are planned to establish the safety and efficacy of these products.

Q: Where do you see the importance of using a CD40, CD154, product in Xenotransplantation? What will impact your decision to take a CD40, 154 into the human clinical study or not?

A: Dr. Leigh Peterson discussed the preference for using approved medicines in clinical studies to avoid introducing another variable. Preclinical studies with both CD40 blockade and conventional immunosuppression have shown promising results, supporting this approach.

Q: Can you comment on the pricing pushes and pulls for 2025 across your portfolio, particularly with the impact of the IRA out-of-pocket changes?

A: This question was not directly answered during the call, as time constraints allowed only for the discussion on Xenotransplantation.

Q: What has been the impact of the expanded sales force on the prescribing of Tyvaso?

A: Michael I. Benkowitz indicated that the full deployment of the expanded sales force is expected to start showing its impact in the latter half of the year, enhancing relationships with healthcare providers and potentially increasing prescriptions.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.