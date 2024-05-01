Release Date: May 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR, Financial) reported strong operational efficiencies leading to capital spending below expectations and robust free cash flow generation.

The company achieved significant improvements in drilling and completion efficiencies, setting new company records for operational performance.

Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) generated $186 million in adjusted EBITDA and $39 million in adjusted free cash flow, aligning with analysts' expectations.

The company's strategic hedging and diverse marketing portfolio contributed to favorable price realizations and a strong hedge book, enhancing financial stability.

Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) reaffirmed its full-year production and financial guidance, demonstrating confidence in sustained operational and financial performance.

Negative Points

Despite operational efficiencies, the current low natural gas price environment prompted Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) to defer certain drilling and completion activities to the second half of 2024.

The company's natural gas price differential before hedges was negative, indicating challenges in natural gas market pricing.

Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) is heavily reliant on the performance of its hedging strategy to maintain financial stability, which could pose risks if market conditions shift unfavorably.

The deferral of drilling and completion activities, although strategically beneficial, could impact short-term production volumes and revenue generation.

While the company has a strong liquidity position, the volatile market conditions necessitate cautious capital management and could limit aggressive growth initiatives.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you explain the decision to defer some activity? What changed between now and last quarter?

A: John Reinhart, CEO, explained that the decision was influenced by the commodity environment and the outlook towards the second half of the year. The flexibility of their development plan allowed them to defer activities to maximize value, particularly because the completions crew was a spot crew, making it an easy shift.

Q: With the Marcellus showing strong results, especially on the liquids side, does the change in gas prices accelerate activity there?

A: Matthew Rucker, SVP of Operations, noted that while they are excited about the Marcellus results, the current plan does not include accelerating activity in 2024. They are looking at early 2025 to take advantage of the economics and return to pad opportunities.

Q: Can you discuss the significant accomplishments on efficiency gains in drilling and completions?

A: CEO John Reinhart highlighted that the field team's execution led to substantial improvements in capital efficiency and cycle times. These efficiencies were built into the 2024 budget with expectations of slight improvements.

Q: Regarding the buyback program, will it follow the trajectory of the back-half weighted free cash flow?

A: CFO Michael Hodges explained that while they intend to return substantially all of their free cash flow to shareholders, the buyback program will remain flexible and opportunistic, adjusting to the free cash flow cadence throughout the year.

Q: Could you provide an update on midstream opportunities for the Ohio Marcellus now that you have more production data?

A: CFO Michael Hodges mentioned ongoing discussions with several midstream counterparties to secure the best economics and appropriate capacity for future development, reflecting Gulfport's advantageous position.

Q: Is there any impact on the liquids percentage and mix due to the activity deferrals, particularly in the SCOOP?

A: CFO Michael Hodges clarified that the deferral of completion activities by about 45 days would negligibly impact the production mix and the overall liquids percentage for 2024, with more significant changes potentially appearing late in the year.

