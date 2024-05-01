Release Date: May 01, 2024

Positive Points

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK, Financial) reported a sector-leading RevPAR increase of 7.8% in Q1, surpassing guidance and significantly outperforming the industry average.

The company successfully executed strategic investments in Key West, Orlando, and Hawaii, which are driving strong performance and high returns on invested capital.

Group room revenues saw a robust increase of 15% year-over-year in Q1, driven by a 5% increase in rates and strong demand, indicating a healthy growth trajectory for group business.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) has a strong liquidity position with approximately $1.3 billion available, including $400 million in cash, supporting ongoing strategic initiatives and financial stability.

The company is actively enhancing its portfolio through targeted ROI projects, such as the renovations in Hawaii and the comprehensive renovation planned for the Royal Palm, Miami, expected to drive future revenue growth.

Negative Points

Despite overall strong performance, occupancy levels in urban markets are still recovering and lag behind pre-pandemic levels, indicating potential room for improvement.

The company faces ongoing challenges in markets like San Francisco and Los Angeles, where recovery is slower compared to other urban areas.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) is experiencing some level of disruption due to significant renovation projects, which could impact short-term earnings and guest experience.

While the company is not a distressed seller, the asset sale market remains choppy, which could affect the timing and value of planned divestitures.

There is a potential risk associated with the reliance on continued group and leisure demand to drive revenue, which could be impacted by macroeconomic factors or changes in consumer behavior.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are the expectations for cash flow and EBITDA, and why are they not expected to return to 2019 levels despite surpassing them in Q1 on a same-property basis?

A: Thomas Jeremiah Baltimore, CEO of Park Hotels & Resorts, explained that while first quarter EBITDA did surpass 2019 levels, the full year expectation remains below 2019 due to various factors across the portfolio. He highlighted that the recovery is broadening with acceleration in both urban and resort markets, and specific challenges like a weaker April are seen as isolated incidents. The company remains optimistic about the recovery and acceleration throughout 2024.

Q: Can you discuss the impact of Japanese tourist demand on Hawaii's performance and the potential for future growth?

A: CEO Thomas Jeremiah Baltimore noted that despite the reduced number of Japanese tourists due to the weak yen and other factors, Hawaii's performance has been robust, driven by strong domestic demand and other international markets. The Japanese market used to account for 18-20% of revenue but now stands at about 3.5%. There is significant potential for growth as this market recovers.

Q: How are leisure trends affecting your business, especially given the economic pressures on the consumer?

A: CEO Thomas Jeremiah Baltimore acknowledged the concerns about the leisure segment but indicated that the impact might be overestimated. He pointed out that the company's customer base, which is more affluent, remains resilient. He also highlighted the strong performance in urban areas and through group bookings, suggesting a broadening recovery.

Q: What are the plans and expectations for the Miami renovation project?

A: CEO Thomas Jeremiah Baltimore compared the potential of the Miami project to the successful reimagining of the Casa Marina Resort in Key West. He highlighted the opportunity to significantly enhance the property and drive substantial revenue growth, similar to what has been achieved with other major renovation projects.

Q: How is the urban hotel segment performing, particularly in terms of occupancy and rate potential?

A: CEO Thomas Jeremiah Baltimore reported that urban RevPAR grew by 8% in the quarter, with occupancy at 63%. He sees significant room for occupancy improvement across the portfolio and noted that rate growth has been strong, with opportunities to push rates further as the recovery continues.

Q: What are the implications of current labor union activities on cost?

A: CEO Thomas Jeremiah Baltimore addressed concerns about potential cost increases due to labor union activities, stating that the company has built some anticipated costs into their budget. He expressed confidence in maintaining strong relationships with unions and managing any impacts effectively.

