Viper Energy Inc (VNOM) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: A Strong Start with Robust Dividends and Promising Production Outlook

Key insights into dividend growth, production forecasts, and strategic maneuvers shaping Viper Energy's robust financial trajectory.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Dividend: Declared a combined base plus variable dividend of $0.59 per share for Q1 2024.
  • Production Guidance Q2: Indicates over 3% growth relative to Q1; adjusted for divestiture, organic growth nearly 5%.
  • Full Year Production Guidance: Midpoint reduced by 250 barrels per day due to divestiture of non-Permian assets.
  • Second Half 2024 Production: Implied average production up approximately 2% from Q2 midpoint.
  • Cost Structure: Increased cash G&A due to conversion to a corporation; maintains peer-leading per unit costs.
  • Cash Flow: Strong free cash flow generation noted.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Viper Energy Inc (VNOM, Financial) reported a strong start to the year with increased cash available for distribution per share quarter over quarter.
  • The company declared a combined base plus variable dividend for the first quarter of $0.59 a share, reflecting strong financial and operational results.
  • Viper Energy Inc (VNOM) initiated production guidance for the second quarter that implies over 3% growth relative to the first quarter.
  • The successful test of the Wolfcamp D in Spanish Trail by Diamondback, which derisks a substantial amount of net inventory for Viper Energy Inc (VNOM), boosting confidence in extended outlook for potential organic production growth.
  • Viper Energy Inc (VNOM) continues to maintain best in class cash margins and free cash flow generation, enabling substantial capital return to shareholders.

Negative Points

  • Despite positive production guidance, the midpoint of the full year 2024 production guidance was reduced by 250 barrels of oil per day due to the divestiture of non-Permian assets.
  • The company increased its guidance for cash G&A slightly due to increased costs associated with conversion to a corporation.
  • There are ongoing challenges with the volatility in commodity prices which impacted the sector during the quarter.
  • The divestiture of non-Permian assets resulted in the loss of production contribution for significant parts of the year.
  • Operational risks remain with reliance on third-party operators for a portion of production, which can introduce variability in production outcomes.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you discuss the capital allocation strategy, particularly regarding the payout ratio and the balance between dividends and buybacks?
A: Kaes Van't Hof, President, Director - The focus remains on cash distribution, with a preference for dividends over buybacks currently. The company aims to grow the base distribution consistently and manage debt effectively to maintain a conservative funding structure.

Q: What are the plans for the mineral position in Martin County following the acquisition of Endeavour acreage?
A: Kaes Van't Hof, President, Director - The area will be a key focus for future growth, with plans to drill using longer laterals and high mineral interest, making it one of the best places for oil drilling in the U.S.

Q: Can you provide more details on the early results and future plans for the Wolfcamp D tests in Spanish Trail?
A: Al Barkmann, Executive VP & Chief Engineer - The initial tests are promising, showing good performance and no significant degradation from existing wells. This supports the potential for effective development of Wolfcamp D under existing Wolfcamp B wells.

Q: How does Viper view the M&A environment, especially regarding smaller deals and the competitive landscape?
A: Austen Gilfillian, Vice President - The market remains competitive, particularly for deals under $50 million. Viper's strategic advantage lies in pursuing larger deals where it can leverage its cost of capital.

Q: What is the anticipated impact of the Endeavour acquisition on Viper's operations and M&A strategy?
A: Kaes Van't Hof, President, Director - The acquisition is expected to significantly enhance Viper's mineral business, creating a substantial entity in the mineral space. The company plans to manage this integration responsibly without leveraging up excessively.

Q: Could you elaborate on the increased cash G&A guidance and its implications?
A: Kaes Van't Hof, President, Director - The increase is minimal in the context of the company's overall cash flow and is part of adjusting to a new organizational structure as Viper transitions to a C-Corp.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.