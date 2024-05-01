Release Date: May 01, 2024

Positive Points

Gross profit per software and cloud increased by 18% from the prior year, contributing significantly to gross margin expansion.

Backlog grew by high single digits sequentially, indicating potential future revenue.

Strong positioning to assist customers with AI implementation and cloud technology adoption.

Successful in adding net new commercial accounts, expanding the customer base.

Declared a quarterly dividend and authorized an additional $40 million for share repurchases, reflecting strong financial health and commitment to shareholder returns.

Negative Points

Consolidated net sales decreased by 13.1% compared to the previous year.

Operating income decreased by 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Net income and diluted earnings per share both decreased compared to Q1 2023.

Significant decline in sales in the Public Sector Solutions segment by 33.4% year-over-year.

Overall cautious customer spending and delayed technology rollouts impacting revenue growth.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you comment on the cadence of your sales throughout the quarter and provide insights into the outlook for Q2?

A: Thomas Baker, CFO, noted that revenue distribution was slightly off typical patterns, with a notable pullback in March due to economic apprehensions. For Q2, forecasting revenue is challenging due to complexities in software netting, but operating income is expected to be flat or slightly up year-over-year, with low single-digit growth in gross profit.

Q: Regarding AI-enabled PCs, can you provide more details on the timing of the rollout and how it might impact your business?

A: Tim McGrath, CEO, explained that while some AI-capable PCs are currently available, more advanced models with neural processors are expected in the coming months, with a significant new generation by year-end or early next year. This rollout aligns with Windows 11 updates and is anticipated to drive a refresh cycle in endpoint devices.

Q: Can you discuss your strategy regarding acquisitions and how it fits into your overall growth strategy?

A: Tim McGrath mentioned that the company is interested in acquiring firms that offer additional solutions capabilities and have complementary cultures. The focus remains on enhancing their solutions portfolio, although the M&A landscape is becoming more active.

Q: How do you view the overall guidance for gross profit dollars for the year, especially considering the performance in Q1?

A: Tim McGrath and Thomas Baker indicated disappointment with Q1 results but expect stronger performance in the second half of the year. The full-year gross profit growth is anticipated to be in the low single digits, influenced by Q1 performance and expectations for Q2.

Q: Could you elaborate on the impact of Microsoft Copilot on your business and how its economics compare to traditional licenses?

A: Tim McGrath described Copilot as generating a continuous annuity stream with a monthly fee, which has been performing well. The upcoming generation of AI-enabled PCs is expected to further boost Copilot adoption due to enhanced security and performance features.

Q: What are the key product drivers that might influence your financial outcomes for the year, either positively or negatively?

A: Tim McGrath highlighted that the AI ecosystem would significantly impact server, endpoint device, and storage categories. Current strengths in cloud and cybersecurity are beneficial, but the anticipated increase in endpoint device sales later in the year is crucial for meeting financial targets.

