Release Date: May 01, 2024

Positive Points

Kite Realty Group Trust has maintained strong momentum, delivering exceptional execution across its platform and strengthening its balance sheet.

The company has seen consistent demand across its portfolio, benefiting from migration trends in the Sun Belt, which includes cities with high population growth.

Kite Realty Group Trust has successfully executed 53 anchor leases to 36 different brands since the beginning of 2022, with over 90% being national tenants, enhancing the credit profile of its tenant base.

The company's signed-not-open pipeline increased to $32 million, with 76% of the NOI expected to commence in 2024, indicating robust future earnings potential.

Kite Realty Group Trust has achieved the highest total return in the open-air retail space over the past 5 years, demonstrating strong sector performance and strategic execution.

Negative Points

The company's results are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, which could lead to actual results differing materially from forward-looking statements.

Some operational challenges include the impact of unexpected departures of large tenants, such as a theater tenant, which adversely affected same-property NOI growth assumptions.

The company's exposure to Bed Bath & Beyond has required significant management of lease turnovers, although 80% of this exposure has been addressed.

While the company has a strong balance sheet, it is still exposed to market conditions and interest rate fluctuations that could impact its cost of debt and financial stability.

Despite strong operational performance, the stock market may not fully recognize the intrinsic value of Kite Realty Group Trust, as indicated by the current stock price not reflecting the company's performance and potential.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide details around the lease signed with the replacement tenant at City Center in White Plains, specifically regarding the timeline for rent commencement and any concessions offered?

A: John A. Kite - Kite Realty Group Trust - Chairman of the Board of Trustees & CEO: The new lease is for an 80,000 square foot space, and the tenant will start paying rent upon opening, with no free rent period. The deal has a payback period of less than 2 years and offers a nearly 50% return on cost, although the rent is slightly lower than what the previous tenant paid.

Q: Could you elaborate on the unexpected lease termination fee received this quarter?

A: Heath R. Fear - Kite Realty Group Trust - Executive VP & CFO: The termination fee came from a bank branch that decided to close. We negotiated a healthy net present value on the remaining rent payments, which was not anticipated but was a positive outcome for us.

Q: What is Kite Realty Group Trust's strategy regarding acquisitions, given the current balance sheet and market conditions?

A: John A. Kite - Kite Realty Group Trust - Chairman of the Board of Trustees & CEO: The focus is currently on enhancing the operating platform rather than external acquisitions. The company plans to spend over $200 million on tenant improvements and leasing commissions, which are expected to yield high returns. External acquisitions will be considered, particularly through paired trades to optimize the portfolio.

Q: What are your thoughts on initiating share buybacks given the current undervaluation of KRG's stock?

A: John A. Kite - Kite Realty Group Trust - Chairman of the Board of Trustees & CEO: While share buybacks are considered, the priority is on executing the leasing plan and creating value internally. Any decision on buybacks would be made to ensure material impact and reflect confidence in the company’s value creation strategy.

Q: Can you discuss the impact of higher fixed rent bumps and fixed CAM on KRG's financials?

A: John A. Kite - Kite Realty Group Trust - Chairman of the Board of Trustees & CEO: The focus on increasing fixed rent bumps and CAM recoveries is expected to enhance margins and contribute to long-term financial stability. The company leads in fixed CAM recoveries, which improves operational efficiency and profitability.

Q: What is the expected impact of the Moody's upgrade on KRG's cost of debt and future financial strategy?

A: Heath R. Fear - Kite Realty Group Trust - Executive VP & CFO: The upgrade by Moody's and positive outlook from Fitch and S&P will help compress debt costs further. KRG will continue to monitor the market to address future maturities strategically, aiming to capitalize on favorable conditions to optimize its debt profile.

