Barrett Business Services Inc (BBSI) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Challenges and Capitalizing on Strategic Opportunities

Despite a slight net loss, BBSI demonstrates robust gross billings growth and strategic advancements in healthcare partnerships.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Gross Billings: Increased 7% to $1.9 billion in Q1 2024 from $1.8 billion in the previous year.
  • PEO Gross Billings: Rose 7% to $1.89 billion in the quarter.
  • Staffing Revenues: Declined 12% to $20 million in the quarter.
  • Worksite Employees Growth: Grew by 3.1% year-over-year.
  • Regional Gross Billings Growth: East Coast up 17%, Mountain States and Southern California both up 7%, Northern California up 4%, Pacific Northwest down 6%.
  • Net Loss: Reported at $0.1 million, or $0.02 per diluted share.
  • Net Income (Previous Year): Was $0.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share.
  • Investment Income: Earned $3.2 million, up $0.9 million from the previous year.
  • Unrestricted Cash and Investments: Stood at $124 million as of March 31st, with no debt.
  • Share Repurchase: $7 million of shares repurchased in Q1 at an average price of $120 per share.
  • Dividends: Paid $2 million in the quarter; reaffirmed for the following quarter.
  • Stock Split: Announced intent for a four for one stock split, pending shareholder approval.
  • Full Year Outlook: Gross billings expected to increase by 6.8%, average WSEs to increase by 45%, gross margin between 2.95% and 3.15%, and effective annual tax rate between 26% and 27%.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Barrett Business Services Inc (BBSI, Financial) reported a strong start to the year with financial results aligning with full-year projections.
  • Gross billings increased by 7% over the prior year quarter, demonstrating continued business growth.
  • The company successfully added approximately 3,100 worksite employees year-over-year from net new clients, indicating robust client acquisition and retention.
  • BBSI's strategic multiyear partnership with Kaiser Permanente is expected to enhance their health insurance offerings and contribute to future growth.
  • Investment income for the quarter rose to $3.2 million, reflecting a well-managed and conservative investment approach.

Negative Points

  • Staffing business declined by 12% over the prior year quarter, underlining challenges in the staffing segment.
  • The company experienced a net loss of $0.1 million for the quarter, a decrease from a net income of $0.8 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Moderate hiring trends and slow wage inflation are expected, which may limit rapid growth in the short term.
  • Regional disparities in business performance, with the Pacific Northwest experiencing a decline due to weaker construction sector activity.
  • Higher effective client unemployment tax rates have impacted profitability, although these are accounted for in billing rates.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the expected gross billings growth and its implications for wage inflation and net hiring?
A: (Anthony Harris, CFO) - We entered the year expecting flat client hiring compared to last year, but now we're seeing modest growth. Most of our revenue growth is expected from our ability to add and retain business, which should carry us through 2024. Any economic uptick, especially in the construction sector, would be an additional benefit not currently factored into our forecasts.

Q: How has the enrollment for the new healthcare plan progressed, particularly with the addition of Kaiser?
A: (Gary Kramer, President & CEO) - As of the end of March, we have about 280 clients on our healthcare plans. The partnership with Kaiser, starting July 1, is expected to enhance our offerings, especially in states like California and Oregon where Kaiser is prominent. We've already begun marketing this and have seen some early sign-ups.

Q: What are the initial expectations for the Kaiser partnership that begins on July 1?
A: (Gary Kramer, President & CEO) - It's still early, but we've quoted over 60 deals and closed about 10 for the July start. This partnership is expected to significantly enhance our product offerings in key markets.

Q: Can you discuss the asset-light model and its progression, particularly the transition to traditional branches?
A: (Gary Kramer, President & CEO) - We are progressing well with our asset-light model. In markets where we've established a good client base, we're moving towards establishing traditional brick-and-mortar branches, with Dallas and Chicago being current examples.

Q: How does the seasonal pattern affect your earnings, particularly in Q2 and Q4?
A: (Anthony Harris, CFO) - Typically, our operations peak in Q3, which is our most profitable quarter. Q2 and Q4 earnings are usually similar, with a slight preference towards the latter half of the year. Q1 generally sees lower margins due to high payroll taxes.

Q: Could you provide more details on the payroll taxes and their impact on gross margins?
A: (Anthony Harris, CFO) - We've observed higher payroll taxes across all regions, which is reflected in our pricing. This impact is expected to even out over the year, leading to a "trampoline effect" where margins recover in subsequent quarters after the initial hit in Q1.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.