Release Date: May 01, 2024

Positive Points

Barrett Business Services Inc (BBSI, Financial) reported a strong start to the year with financial results aligning with full-year projections.

Gross billings increased by 7% over the prior year quarter, demonstrating continued business growth.

The company successfully added approximately 3,100 worksite employees year-over-year from net new clients, indicating robust client acquisition and retention.

BBSI's strategic multiyear partnership with Kaiser Permanente is expected to enhance their health insurance offerings and contribute to future growth.

Investment income for the quarter rose to $3.2 million, reflecting a well-managed and conservative investment approach.

Negative Points

Staffing business declined by 12% over the prior year quarter, underlining challenges in the staffing segment.

The company experienced a net loss of $0.1 million for the quarter, a decrease from a net income of $0.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Moderate hiring trends and slow wage inflation are expected, which may limit rapid growth in the short term.

Regional disparities in business performance, with the Pacific Northwest experiencing a decline due to weaker construction sector activity.

Higher effective client unemployment tax rates have impacted profitability, although these are accounted for in billing rates.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the expected gross billings growth and its implications for wage inflation and net hiring?

A: (Anthony Harris, CFO) - We entered the year expecting flat client hiring compared to last year, but now we're seeing modest growth. Most of our revenue growth is expected from our ability to add and retain business, which should carry us through 2024. Any economic uptick, especially in the construction sector, would be an additional benefit not currently factored into our forecasts.

Q: How has the enrollment for the new healthcare plan progressed, particularly with the addition of Kaiser?

A: (Gary Kramer, President & CEO) - As of the end of March, we have about 280 clients on our healthcare plans. The partnership with Kaiser, starting July 1, is expected to enhance our offerings, especially in states like California and Oregon where Kaiser is prominent. We've already begun marketing this and have seen some early sign-ups.

Q: What are the initial expectations for the Kaiser partnership that begins on July 1?

A: (Gary Kramer, President & CEO) - It's still early, but we've quoted over 60 deals and closed about 10 for the July start. This partnership is expected to significantly enhance our product offerings in key markets.

Q: Can you discuss the asset-light model and its progression, particularly the transition to traditional branches?

A: (Gary Kramer, President & CEO) - We are progressing well with our asset-light model. In markets where we've established a good client base, we're moving towards establishing traditional brick-and-mortar branches, with Dallas and Chicago being current examples.

Q: How does the seasonal pattern affect your earnings, particularly in Q2 and Q4?

A: (Anthony Harris, CFO) - Typically, our operations peak in Q3, which is our most profitable quarter. Q2 and Q4 earnings are usually similar, with a slight preference towards the latter half of the year. Q1 generally sees lower margins due to high payroll taxes.

Q: Could you provide more details on the payroll taxes and their impact on gross margins?

A: (Anthony Harris, CFO) - We've observed higher payroll taxes across all regions, which is reflected in our pricing. This impact is expected to even out over the year, leading to a "trampoline effect" where margins recover in subsequent quarters after the initial hit in Q1.

