Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. Misses Earnings Expectations in Q1 2024 Despite Revenue Growth

Challenges Persist as Net Income and EPS Fall Short of Analyst Projections

Author's Avatar
14 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported $528.3 million, up 7.4% year-over-year, slightly below estimates of $530.86 million.
  • Net Income: Achieved $42.8 million, a decrease of 29.9% from the previous year, slightly below estimates of $43.18 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Recorded $0.67 per diluted share, significantly below the estimated $0.79.
  • Adjusted EBITDAre: Reached $161.1 million, representing a 2.1% increase year-over-year.
  • Same-Store Sales: Booked over 287,000 Gross Definite Room Nights at a record first quarter average daily rate of $265, up 5.6% from Q1 2023Q1 2022.
  • Debt Management: Prepaid Rockies Term Loan and repaid $200 million of its corporate Term Loan B, also reduced the interest rate margin on SOFR loans from 275 bps to 225 bps.
  • Guidance: Increased full-year consolidated net income and adjusted funds from operations forecasts due to strong forward bookings and refinancing activities.
Article's Main Image

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP, Financial) disclosed its financial outcomes for the first quarter of 2024 on May 1, 2024, through its 8-K filing. The company, a notable lodging real estate investment trust specializing in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences, reported a net income of $42.8 million and earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67, falling short of analyst expectations of $0.79 EPS and $43.18 million net income. However, it achieved a revenue of $528.3 million, closely aligning with the forecasted $530.86 million.

1785980930578608128.png

Company Overview

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. operates primarily through its Hospitality segment, which includes renowned properties such as Gaylord Opryland and Gaylord Palms. The company also manages an Entertainment segment that encompasses iconic country music brands. The majority of its revenue is derived from its Hospitality segment, emphasizing the importance of performance in this area for overall financial health.

Performance Insights

The first quarter saw a mixed financial performance with a reported revenue increase of 7.4% compared to the first quarter of 2023, driven by a robust Hospitality revenue of $461.5 million. However, operational challenges were evident as net income and EPS saw significant declines of 29.9% and 34.3%, respectively. This downturn was attributed to ongoing renovation disruptions and a challenging comparison to a record-setting first quarter in 2023.

Despite these challenges, Ryman Hospitality showcased operational efficiency with an Adjusted EBITDAre of $161.1 million, marking a slight improvement from the previous year. The company also highlighted its strategic financial maneuvers, including the prepayment of its Rockies Term Loan and the repricing of its Term Loan B, which are expected to yield interest savings and strengthen its financial position.

Segment Performance and Future Outlook

The Hospitality segment, although experiencing a revenue increase, faced a decline in operating income and margins. Key performance metrics such as occupancy and RevPAR were below the previous year's figures, reflecting the impact of external challenges including the shift of Easter holiday timing which affected group demand.

Looking ahead, Ryman Hospitality is optimistic about its 2024 outlook, raising its full-year guidance for net income and adjusted funds from operations. This positive adjustment is supported by strong forward bookings and strategic refinancing activities aimed at bolstering financial stability and growth.

Investor and Analyst Considerations

While the first quarter results present a mixed financial landscape for Ryman Hospitality, the company's proactive management strategies and robust bookings provide a foundation for potential recovery and growth. Investors and analysts should monitor the impact of ongoing renovations and market conditions on its key revenue-generating segments. The strategic financial decisions made this quarter could play a crucial role in the company's performance in the upcoming periods.

Ryman Hospitality Properties will hold a conference call on May 2, 2024, to discuss detailed quarterly results and provide further insights into its operations and strategy moving forward.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.