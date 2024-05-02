Manitex International Inc (MNTX) Surpasses Analyst Revenue Forecasts in Q1 2024

Strong Growth in Lifting and Rental Segments Drive Performance

Author's Avatar
10 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported $73.3 million, up 8.1% year-over-year, slightly above the estimate of $73.2 million.
  • Net Income: Achieved $2.3 million, significantly above the estimated $1.2 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Recorded at $0.11, far above the estimated $0.06.
  • Gross Profit Margin: Increased to 23.0%, up from 21.2% in the prior year period, reflecting improved manufacturing throughput and cost efficiencies.
  • Operating Income: Rose to $4.9 million from $2.6 million year-over-year, with operating margin improving to 6.7% from 3.8%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Grew 33.5% to $8.4 million, representing 11.4% of sales, driven by strong margin performance and operational efficiencies.
  • Backlog: Ended the quarter at $154.2 million, down from $170.3 million at the end of the previous fiscal year, indicating robust future revenue potential despite a slight decrease.
Article's Main Image

On May 2, 2024, Manitex International Inc (MNTX, Financial), a prominent provider of truck cranes and specialized industrial equipment, announced its first quarter results for 2024, revealing a notable increase in revenue and earnings that exceeded market expectations. The company's detailed financial performance can be reviewed in its 8-K filing.

1785982106132967424.png

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, Manitex reported a revenue of $73.3 million, an 8.1% increase from $67.9 million in the same period last year, and slightly above the analyst's expectation of $73.2 million. This growth was primarily driven by its Lifting Equipment and Rental Equipment segments, with notable improvements in manufacturing throughput and strong market demand.

The company's net income significantly improved to $2.3 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to just under $0.1 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, in the prior year. This performance starkly contrasts with the analyst's estimated earnings per share of $0.06, showcasing a robust improvement in profitability.

Operational Highlights and Strategic Initiatives

CEO Michael Coffey highlighted the success of the company's strategic initiatives under its "Elevating Excellence" strategy, which contributed to an 11.4% Adjusted EBITDA margin, up nearly 220 basis points from the previous year. These initiatives include new product launches, enhanced partnerships, and operational improvements that have led to increased production efficiencies and cost savings.

The company also reported a strong backlog of $155 million, which positions it well for sustained growth. CFO Joseph Doolan emphasized the company's focus on reducing debt, with a net debt to trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA ratio improving to 2.7x from 2.9x at the end of 2023.

Financial Position and Future Outlook

Manitex ended the quarter with $5.1 million in cash and a robust liquidity position, with approximately $30 million in cash and availability under its credit facilities. The company reiterated its full-year 2024 guidance, expecting total revenue between $300 million and $310 million and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 10.5%.

The company's balance sheet remains solid with total assets of $256.2 million as of March 31, 2024. The detailed financial statements and non-GAAP reconciliations provide further insights into the company's financial health and operational efficiency.

Conclusion

Manitex International Inc's first quarter results demonstrate a strong start to 2024, underscored by significant revenue growth and profitability enhancements. With strategic initiatives bearing fruit and a strong market position, Manitex appears well-positioned for continued growth and shareholder value creation.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to join Manitex's conference call or access the webcast on the company's website, where further details and strategic plans will be discussed.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Manitex International Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.