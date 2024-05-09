NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc Reports Q1 2024 Financial Results

Significant Net Loss Amidst Challenging Market Conditions

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Loss: Reported a net loss of $14.6 million, or -$0.83 per diluted share, for Q1 2024, exceeding the estimated net loss of $11.48 million and estimated EPS of -$0.44.
  • Cash Available for Distribution: Reported $14.9 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for Q1 2024.
  • Portfolio Performance: Despite challenging conditions in the commercial real estate market, the portfolio remains a source of stable and defensive returns.
  • Market Strategy: Actively leveraging core operating platforms to capitalize on market dislocation.
  • Second Quarter 2024 Guidance: Net income attributable to common stockholders projected to be between $7.4 million and $9.8 million, with EPS ranging from $0.34 to $0.44.
  • Conference Call: Scheduled for May 2, 2024, to discuss Q1 2024 financial results and future outlook.
Article's Main Image

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc (NREF, Financial) disclosed its financial outcomes for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, revealing a net loss significantly deeper than analyst expectations. The details, outlined in their recent 8-K filing on May 2, 2024, show a net loss of $14.6 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, starkly contrasting with the anticipated loss of $0.44 per share.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses on providing structured financing solutions across various property types. With an investment strategy that includes first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity among others, NREF aims to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns to its shareholders.

Analysis of Q1 2024 Performance

The reported net loss overshadows the estimated figures, indicating a tougher quarter for NREF amidst challenging conditions in the commercial real estate market. Despite these challenges, NREF reported cash available for distribution of $14.9 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, showcasing some operational positives. Matthew McGraner, Chief Investment Officer, commented on the resilience of the portfolio, emphasizing its role as a stable and defensive return source during market dislocations.

Financial Highlights and Future Outlook

Looking ahead, NREF provided guidance for the second quarter of 2024, projecting net income attributable to common stockholders to be between $7.4 million and $9.8 million. This forecast suggests a potential recovery in the coming months. The guidance also anticipates earnings available for distribution (EAD) per diluted share to range from $0.40 to $0.50 and cash available for distribution (CAD) per diluted share to range from $0.35 to $0.45.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

NREF uses non-GAAP financial measures like EAD and CAD to provide a clearer picture of its operational performance. For Q1 2024, adjustments made to reconcile GAAP net income to EAD and CAD included amortization of stock-based compensation, provision for credit losses, and unrealized gains or losses among others. These measures are crucial for understanding the underlying financial health and operational efficiency of NREF.

Conference Call and Additional Resources

NREF has scheduled a conference call to discuss the Q1 2024 results further and answer investor queries. Additionally, detailed financial data and portfolio information are available in the earnings supplement on NREF’s website.

In summary, NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc's Q1 2024 results reflect significant challenges but also reveal areas of operational strength. As the company navigates through a turbulent market environment, its strategic adjustments and forward-looking guidance indicate a pathway to stabilization and potential growth in subsequent quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.