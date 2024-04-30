On April 30, 2024, Tyler Wilcox, the Chief Executive Officer of Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH) (PEBO, Financial), executed a sale of 8,621 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH) operates as a diversified financial services holding company. It offers banking, insurance, investment, and trust solutions through its subsidiaries. The company primarily serves individual and corporate clients in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky.

Following this transaction, the insider's total sales over the past year amount to 8,621 shares, with no recorded purchases. This recent activity forms part of a broader pattern observed over the last year, where the company witnessed 8 insider buys and 6 insider sells.

As of the date of the sale, shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH) were priced at $29.01, positioning the company with a market cap of approximately $1.06 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 8.96, below both the industry median and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation relative to the GF Value is also noteworthy. With a GF Value of $35.28, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.82, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued.

This sale by the insider might attract investor attention, considering the company's current valuation metrics and stock performance relative to its GF Value. Investors often monitor insider behaviors such as this to gain insights into potential future stock movements and company performance.

