CTO Realty Growth Inc Surpasses Analyst Expectations with Strong Q1 Earnings

Significant Gains in Net Income and Strategic Property Investments Mark a Robust Quarter

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income per Diluted Share: Reported at $0.20, significantly exceeding the estimated loss of $0.03 per share.
  • Core FFO per Diluted Share: Reported at $0.48, reflecting a 23.1% increase from the previous year's $0.39.
  • AFFO per Diluted Share: Increased to $0.52 from $0.43 year-over-year, indicating a 20.9% growth.
  • Same-Property NOI: Grew by 6.0% compared to the first quarter of 2023, highlighting effective property management and operational efficiency.
  • Leasing Activity: Signed 15 comparable leases totaling 94,669 square feet with a 68.2% increase in comparable rent per square foot.
  • Acquisitions and Dispositions: Invested $71.0 million in acquiring two retail properties and sold one property for $20.0 million, realizing a gain of $4.6 million.
  • Guidance Update: Increased the midpoint of full-year Core FFO and AFFO per diluted share guidance by 2.5% and 2.3%, respectively.
Article's Main Image

On May 2, 2024, CTO Realty Growth Inc (CTO, Financial) announced its first-quarter earnings, revealing a substantial improvement in financial performance compared to analyst expectations. The detailed earnings report, available in the company's recent 8-K filing, highlights a notable turnaround with a reported net income per diluted share of $0.20, against an anticipated loss of $0.03 per share.

Company Overview

CTO Realty Growth Inc, headquartered in Florida, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) known for its diversified portfolio of income properties across the United States. The company's assets include approximately 2.7 million square feet of leasable space, focusing on high-growth markets. CTO's strategic operations encompass income properties, management services, and commercial loans and investments.

Q1 Performance Highlights

The first quarter of 2024 was marked by robust operational achievements for CTO, with a reported net income of $5.842 million, a stark contrast to the $5.993 million loss recorded in the same quarter the previous year. This 197.5% increase significantly outperformed market expectations. Core Funds from Operations (Core FFO) per diluted share also saw a healthy rise from $0.39 to $0.48, and Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) per diluted share increased from $0.43 to $0.52.

CTO's aggressive growth strategy included the acquisition of two retail properties, investing a total of $71.0 million. These acquisitions add 319,066 square feet to its portfolio and are expected to yield an 8.0% cash cap rate. Additionally, the company sold a property for $20.0 million, realizing a gain of $4.6 million.

Operational and Strategic Developments

Leasing activity remained strong with 15 comparable leases signed, covering 94,669 square feet and achieving a 68.2% growth in comparable rent per square foot. The company's leased occupancy rate improved to 94.3%, up from 93.3% at the end of 2023. These figures demonstrate CTO's effective asset management and robust market demand.

John P. Albright, President and CEO of CTO, commented on the quarter's successes, noting the impact of strong acquisition activities and leasing efforts which have led to increased guidance for full-year Core FFO and AFFO.

"We are pleased with our strong acquisition activity to start the year... Due to positive momentum in our leasing efforts and strong Same-Property NOI growth in the first quarter, we have increased our full-year Core FFO and AFFO guidance."

Financial Position and Future Outlook

The company's balance sheet remains solid with a total debt balance of $483.8 million as of May 2, 2024. CTO also revised its full-year 2024 guidance upwards, reflecting confidence in its operational strategies and market conditions.

Overall, CTO Realty Growth Inc's first-quarter results not only exceeded analyst expectations but also positioned the company for sustained growth in 2024. The strategic acquisitions and robust leasing activity underscore the company's strong market presence and operational efficiency, making it a noteworthy entity in the REIT sector.

For more detailed information on CTO Realty Growth Inc's financial performance and strategic initiatives, investors and interested parties are encouraged to view the full earnings report and listen to the upcoming earnings call scheduled for May 3, 2024.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from CTO Realty Growth Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.