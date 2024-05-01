On May 1, 2024, Richard Hume, Chief Executive Officer of TD Synnex Corp (SNX, Financial), sold 10,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider has sold a total of 100,000 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

TD Synnex Corp (SNX, Financial) is a leading distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. The company's services include comprehensive logistics solutions, integration services, and technology solutions, which it provides to a broad range of clients globally.

On the date of the sale, shares of TD Synnex Corp were priced at $115.79. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $9.94 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 16.90, which is below the industry median of 23.69.

The GF Value of TD Synnex Corp is calculated at $105.80, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business projections.

The insider transaction history for TD Synnex Corp shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders, with 34 sales and no buys over the past year.

This sale by the insider aligns with the broader trend observed within the company, where insider activity has predominantly leaned towards selling rather than purchasing shares.

