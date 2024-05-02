Q1 2024 CRA International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to Charles River Associates first quarter 2024 conference call. Please note that today's call is being recorded company's earnings release and prepared remarks from CRA's Chief Financial Officer are posted on the Investor Relations section of CRA's website at CRAI. dot com. With us today are CRA's President and Chief Executive Officer, Paul O'Malley, Chief Financial Officer, Dan Mahoney, and Chief Corporate Development Officer, Chad Holmes. At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Mr. Mahoney for opening remarks. Dan, please go ahead.



Daniel Mahoney - CRA International Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Treasurer



Thank you, Rob, and good morning, everyone. Please note that the statements made during this conference call including guidance on future revenue and non-GAAP EBITDA margin and any other statements concerning the future business operating results or financial condition of CRA, including those statements using the terms, expect outlook or similar terms are forward-looking statements as defined