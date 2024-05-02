Q1 2024 AGCO Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to AGCO First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Greg Peterson, AGCO Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead. Mr. Peterson, your line is unmuted. Please go ahead.



Greg Peterson - AGCO Corporation - VP of IR



Thanks, Jigar, and good morning. Welcome to those of you joining us for AGCO's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. We will refer to a slide presentation this morning that's posted on our website at www.agcocorp.com.



The non-GAAP measures used in the slide presentation are reconciled to GAAP metrics in the appendix of that presentation. We'll make forward-looking statements this morning, including statements about our strategic plans and initiatives as well as their financial impacts. We'll discuss demand, product development and capital expenditure plans and timing of those plans and our expectations concerning the costs and benefits of those plans and