May 02, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q2 2024 Digi International, Inc. earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in listen only mode after the speakers' presentation, there will be a question and answer session to ask a question. During the session, you'll need to press star one one on your telephone. You will then hear an automated message advising your hand is raised. To withdraw your question, please press star one. Once again. Please be advised that today's conference call is being recorded, and I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Jamie law, Chief Financial Officer.
James Loch - Digi International Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Treasurer
Thank you and good day, everyone. It's great to talk to you again and thanks for joining us today to discuss the earnings results of Digi International. Joining me on today's call is Ron Konezny, our President and CEO. We issued our earnings release after the market closed yesterday. You may obtain a copy of the press
Q2 2024 Digi International Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 02, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...