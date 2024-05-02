Q1 2024 CF Industries Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Martin A. Jarosick - CF Industries Holdings, Inc. - VP of IR



Good morning, and thanks for joining the CF Industries Earnings Conference Call. With me today are Tony Will, CEO; Chris Bohn, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Bert Frost, Executive Vice President of Sales, Market Development and Supply Chain. CF Industries reported its results for the first quarter of 2024 yesterday afternoon.



Statements made on this call and in the presentation on our website that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and