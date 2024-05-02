Q1 2024 Ingevity Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning or good afternoon. Welcome to the Ingevity first quarter 2024 earnings webcast. My name is Adam, and I'll be your operator for today. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand the call over to begin to John. Please go ahead when you are ready.



John Nypaver - Ingevity Corp - Vice President - Treasurer and Investor Relations



Thank you, Adam. Good morning and welcome to Ingevity's first-quarter 2024 earnings call. Earlier this morning, we posted a presentation on our investor site that you can use to follow today's discussion and can be found on ir dot ingevity.com under Events and Presentations. Also throughout this call, we may refer to non-GAAP financial measures, which are intended to supplement not substitute for comparable GAAP measures. Definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures are included in our earnings release and are also in our most recent Form 10-K.



We may also make forward-looking statements regarding future events and future financial performance of the company during this