Q1 2024 Blue Owl Capital Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Blue Owl Capital's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) I'd like to advise all parties that this conference call is being recorded.



I will now turn the call over to Ann Dai, Head of Investor Relations for Blue Owl. Please go ahead.



Ann Dai - Blue Owl Capital Inc. - MD & Head of IR



Thanks, operator, and good morning to everyone. Joining me today are Marc Lipschultz, Co-Chief Executive Officer; and Alan Kirshenbaum, our Chief Financial Officer. I'd like to remind our listeners that remarks made during the call may contain forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are outside the company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Blue Owl's capital filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

