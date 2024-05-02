Q2 2024 Vestis Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Vestis Corporation Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Bryan Johnson, Chief Accounting Officer. Please begin.



Bryan Johnson -



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate your participation in Vestis Corporation's Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. With me here today are our President and CEO, Kim Scott; and our CFO, Rick Dillon. As a reminder, a telephonic replay of this call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the vestis.com website shortly after the completion of the call. Also, access to the materials discussed on today's call are available on the Vestis website under the Investor Relations section.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include remarks about management's future expectations, beliefs, estimates, plans and prospects. Such statements are subject to a