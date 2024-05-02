Q1 2024 Carriage Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT

On the Carriage Services website, you can find our earnings press release, which was issued yesterday after the market closed. Our press release is intended to supplement our remarks this morning and include supplemental financial information, including the reconciliation of differences between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Today's call will begin with formal remarks from Carlos and