Q1 2024 Devon Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, and thank you for joining us on the call today.



Last night, we issued an earnings release and presentation that cover Devon's results for the first quarter and our outlook for the remainder of 2024. Throughout the call today, we will make references to the earnings presentation to support prepared remarks, and these slides can be found on our website. Also joining me on the call today are Rick Muncrief, our President and CEO; Clay Gaspar, our Chief Operating Officer; Jeff Ritenour, our Chief Financial Officer; and a few other members of our senior management team.



Comments today will include plans, forecasts and estimates that are forward-looking statements under U.S. securities law. These comments are subject to assumptions, risks and