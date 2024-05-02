Q1 2024 Peabody Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Karla Kimrey - Peabody Energy Corp - Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications



Good morning, and thanks for joining Peabody Energy Coal for the first quarter of 2024. With me today are President and CEO, Jim Brenn, CFO, Mark Strobeck, and our Chief Marketing Officer, Malcolm Roberts. Within the earnings release, you will find our statement on forward-looking information as well as a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, and we encourage you to consider the risk factors referenced there along with our public