Q1 2024 Xpel Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

John Nesbett - Xpel Inc - Investor Relations



Good morning and welcome to our conference call to discuss XPEL's financial results for the first quarter of 2024. On the call today, Ryan Pape, XPEL's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Barry Wood, XPEL's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will provide an overview of the business operations and review the company's financial results. Immediately after the prepared comments, we'll take questions from our call participants.



I'll take a moment to read the Safe Harbor statement. During the course of this call, we'll make certain forward-looking statements regarding XPEL, Inc. and its business, which may include but not be limited to anticipated use of proceeds from capital transactions, expansion into new markets, and