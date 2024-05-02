Q1 2024 APA Corp (US) Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the APA Corporation's First Quarter 2024 Financial and Operational Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker for today, Gary Clark, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you.



Gary Thomas Clark - APA Corporation - VP of IR



Good morning, and thank you for joining us on APA Corporation's First Quarter 2024 Financial and Operational Results Conference Call. We will begin the call with an overview by CEO, John Christmann. Steve Riney, President and CFO, will then provide further color on our results and outlook. Also on the call and available to answer questions are Tracey Henderson, Executive Vice President of Exploration; and Clay Bretches, Executive Vice President of Operations. Our prepared remarks will be about 15 minutes in length, with the remainder of the hour allotted for Q&A.



In conjunction with yesterday's press release, I hope you have had the