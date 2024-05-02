Q1 2024 Fortinet Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Fortinet 1Q '24 Earnings Announcement Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to our first speaker today, Peter Salkowski, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Peter M. Salkowski - Fortinet, Inc. - SVP of Finance & IR



Thank you, Brianna. Good afternoon, everyone. This is Peter Salkowski, Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations at Fortinet. I am pleased to welcome everyone to our call to discuss Fortinet's financial results for the first quarter of 2024. Joining me on today's call are Ken Xie, Fortinet's Founder, Chairman and CEO; Keith Jensen, our CFO; and John Whittle, our Chief Operating Officer.



This is a live call that will be available for replay via webcast on our Investor Relations website. Ken will bring our call today by providing a high-level perspective on our business. Keith will then review our financial and operating results