Q1 2024 El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Welcome to the El Pollo Loco First Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants have been placed in listen-only mode and the lines will be open for your questions following the presentation, please note that this conference is being recorded today, May second, 2024. And now I would like to turn the conference over to Ira Fils the Company's Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Ira Fils - El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon. By now. Everyone should have access to our first quarter 2024 earnings release. If not it can be found at www.ElPolloLoco.com in the Investor Relations section.



Before we begin our formal remarks, I need to remind everyone that our discussions today will include forward-looking statements, including statements related to our growth opportunities, strategic operating initiatives, expectations regarding sales and margins, potential changes to our product platforms, capital expenditure