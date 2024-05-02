Q3 2024 BILL Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon and welcome to BILL's Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Joining us for today's call are BILL's CEO, Rene Lacerte; President and CFO, John Rettig; and VP of Investor Relations, Karen Sansot.



With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Karen Sansot for introductory remarks. Karen?



Karen Sansot - BILL Holdings, Inc. - Executive of IR



Thank you, operator. Welcome to BILL's Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. We issued our earnings press release a short time ago and furnished the related Form 8-K to the SEC. The press release can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.bill.com. With me on the call today are Rene Lacerte, Chairman, CEO and Founder of BILL; and John Rettig, President and CFO.



Before we begin, please remember that during the course of this call, we may make forward-looking statements about the future operations and results of BILL that involve many assumptions, risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties develop or if any of the